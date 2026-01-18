A group of employees who have applied for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) has written to the President, requesting intervention to safeguard the livelihoods of the 2,200 staff members who have applied for the VRS introduced under the CEB restructuring framework.

In their letter, the employees stated that they had decided to voluntarily retire within a specific time frame and had planned their future livelihoods accordingly. They expressed uncertainty and concern as the restructuring process continues to be delayed.

The employees noted that they have been unable to leave the board and implement their post-retirement plans due to the absence of an official announcement regarding the date of the CEB’s dissolution.

According to the letter, all necessary steps to announce the date have been completed.

The Director General of the Electricity Reform Secretariat, Engineer Pubudu Niroshan Hedigallage, also confirmed this while submitting his resignation.

Accordingly, the employees added that the only remaining step is for the Minister of Energy to issue the Gazette notification declaring the Appointed Date.

In the letter, the employees requested that, to end the uncertainty, February 01, 2026 which has already been communicated, be formally declared as the Appointed Date through an immediate Gazette notification.

The letter addressed to the President is attached below:

CEB employees seek Presidential intervention over delayed voluntary retirement process by poornima