Indians lead Sri Lanka tourists arrival in 2025

Indians lead Sri Lanka tourists arrival in 2025

January 18, 2026   12:14 pm

Sri Lanka received a total of 2.3 million tourists in 2025, with Indian travellers accounting for the largest share, according to figures released by the tourism authority.

“India remains the undisputed leading source market, contributing 531,511 arrivals, more than double the next highest country. This reflects a remarkable year-on-year increase of over 114,000 visitors,” an official statement said.

It was a year-on-year growth of over 15 per cent, it added. The UK solidifies its position as the second-highest market with 21,277 arrivals.

The Indian arrivals averaged over 23 per cent per month, with December being the highest number of 56,715 arrivals. February was the lowest with 35,000 Indians travelling.

The cumulative arrivals in December, 2,58,928, were the highest for the year. “This confirms the country’s established appeal as a vacation destination,” it said. 

Europe and the Asia Pacific account for the dominant 92.7 per cent of all arrivals, with Europe alone contributing 51.3 per cent, which the tourism authority said establishes Sri Lanka’s appeal as a winter sun destination.

Source: The Week
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We never requested for education reforms to be halted' - Opposition Leader (English)

'We never requested for education reforms to be halted' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt's education reforms geared towards facilitating human capital development - PM (English)

Govt's education reforms geared towards facilitating human capital development - PM (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

PM Harini briefs Chilaw school principals on new education reforms (English)

PM Harini briefs Chilaw school principals on new education reforms (English)