Road restoration underway in Kotmale following damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

Road restoration underway in Kotmale following damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

January 18, 2026   12:55 pm

The road restoration work has commenced under a special labour operation in the Kotmale Panangammana area and the Kotmale Maha Peella Ella, which were among the areas most severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The restoration work, which began yesterday (17), is scheduled to continue until tomorrow (19).

The access road serving nearly 20 villages in the Kotmale Panangammana area had been completely washed away, causing severe hardship to residents for almost two months.

Accordingly, a team of workers from Anuradhapura has been deployed to restore the road under the supervision of the Road Development Authority.

Meanwhile, another group from Ginigathhena is engaged in restoration work in the Kotmale Maha Peella Ella area, Ada Derana reporter said.

Nearly 2,000 individuals from Anuradhapura and Ginigathhena have participated in this labour contribution.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We never requested for education reforms to be halted' - Opposition Leader (English)

'We never requested for education reforms to be halted' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt's education reforms geared towards facilitating human capital development - PM (English)

Govt's education reforms geared towards facilitating human capital development - PM (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

PM Harini briefs Chilaw school principals on new education reforms (English)

PM Harini briefs Chilaw school principals on new education reforms (English)