Road restoration underway in Kotmale following damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

The road restoration work has commenced under a special labour operation in the Kotmale Panangammana area and the Kotmale Maha Peella Ella, which were among the areas most severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The restoration work, which began yesterday (17), is scheduled to continue until tomorrow (19).

The access road serving nearly 20 villages in the Kotmale Panangammana area had been completely washed away, causing severe hardship to residents for almost two months.

Accordingly, a team of workers from Anuradhapura has been deployed to restore the road under the supervision of the Road Development Authority.

Meanwhile, another group from Ginigathhena is engaged in restoration work in the Kotmale Maha Peella Ella area, Ada Derana reporter said.

Nearly 2,000 individuals from Anuradhapura and Ginigathhena have participated in this labour contribution.