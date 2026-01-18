Political interests are not important to us; what matters is, only children  PM Harini

The Prime Minister stated that the objective of the government is to use data and policy to provide what is best for children. Political interests or any other considerations are not important to us; what matters is, only the children, she said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in an inspection visit to Puttalam Zahira Muslim College on yesterday (17), following the visits to schools affected by the recent cyclone Ditwah, the PM’s Office said.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister officially launched the school’s official website, which was designed and developed by the students of Puttalam Zahira Muslim College, the statement said.

Responding to views presented by the Principal regarding obtaining approval to commence the GCE Advanced Level Science stream at the school, the Prime Minister stated that children should be provided with knowledge not only in science, but across all subject areas.

She emphasized that all schools within the district should work collaboratively toward this goal, and stressed that building a division in society is not the vision of the government.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister further highlighted the need to do what is best for children, requesting that proposals and decisions required for this purpose be discussed collectively at the school level and communicated to her.

She noted that it is not possible to provide a comfortable and effective education for children by operating in isolation as individual schools, and reiterated that priority must always be given to the needs of children.

Addressing at the occasion, the Prime Minister stated:

“We are now experiencing the consequences of incorrect decisions taken in the past. However, we can now look into a positive present. Therefore, going forward, we must refrain from making decisions based on political or personal considerations. Instead we must cultivate the practice of making decisions for the well-being and happiness of all children.

It was also emphasized that, in order to nurture children with diverse talents and abilities, education should not be limited to a single subject stream, but should aim to develop children with an understanding across all fields.”