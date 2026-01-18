Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill challenged in Supreme Court

Petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a determination that several clauses in the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill are unconstitutional.

One petition has been filed by former MPs M. M. Pemasiri, Nawaratna Banda, B. M. Deepal Gunasekara and Samansiri Herath. A separate petition has been submitted by former MPs Piyasoma Upali and Upali Amarasiri.

The petitions, filed through Attorney-at-Law Sanath Wijewardane, state that certain provisions of the proposed bill violate fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Accordingly, the petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to rule that, if the bill is to be enacted, it must be passed with a special majority in Parliament and approved at a public referendum.