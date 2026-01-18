Over 800 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

A total of 882 individuals have been arrested during island-wide raids conducted yesterday (17) under the “Nation United - National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

During these operations, police obtained detention orders against nine suspects while another individual was sent to rehabilitation, the Police Media Division stated.

The objective of the initiative is to curb the widespread drug trafficking prevailing in the country through a multifaceted strategy.

This includes disrupting drug supply networks nationwide, reducing demand for illicit substances, expanding enforcement operations, rehabilitating individuals affected by drug addiction, implementing preventive programmes to deter drug usage, and strengthening community empowerment efforts to combat drugs effectively.

According to the Police Media Division, officers seized 400 grams of heroin, 1 kilogram and 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 500 grams of cocaine, 3 kilograms 247 grams of cannabis, 88,050 cannabis plants, 10 grams of kush, 32 grams of hashish and 2,663 narcotics pills during the operations conducted yesterday.