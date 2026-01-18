Court imposes heavy fines on three pharmacy owners for regulatory violations

January 18, 2026   04:00 pm

Court has imposed fines totaling Rs. 950,000 on owners of three private pharmacies for operating in violation of regulations issued by the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Fines have been imposed by Galgamuwa, Nikaweratiya and Pilessa magistrate’s courts.

Charges were filed separately against the owners of relevant pharmacies for selling medicines without a valid medical prescription, operating pharmacies without a valid license and running pharmacies without employing a qualified pharmacist.

Accordingly, the owner of a pharmacy in Nikaweratiya who pleaded guilty to the charges was fined Rs. 300,000, while an owner of a pharmacy in Ambakote, Thalgaspitiya area was fined Rs. 500,000.

Additionally, another pharmacy owner in Galgamuwa who pled guilty was fined Rs. 150,000.

