Frost covers several areas in Nuwara Eliya, range of vegetation affected

Ground frost was observed in several areas in Nuwara Eliya in the past few days following a sharp drop in temperature.

While this phenomenon is typically seen during the first half of December annually, Ada Derana correspondents report that it has occurred this year in January as well.

The frost has impacted a range of vegetation, including grass, flower gardens, tea plantations and vegetable patches.

Authorities and planters have noted that the frost has caused significant damage to tea, vegetable and flower production, particularly resulting in wilted and damaged tea leaves.