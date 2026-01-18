Man hacked to death following dispute over pigeons

A man has been hacked to death following a dispute over pigeons in Meegahawatta, Peliyagoda this afternoon (18), police stated.

The victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, and succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Colombo National Hospital.

Police have identified the deceased as a 38-year-old resident of Wattala.

The suspect involved in the attack sustained injuries and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Peliyagoda Police are carrying out investigations into the incident.