January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Worlds first legally binding treaty to protect oceans and marine life takes effect
- Defeated political forces attempting to reignite ethnic divisions Dy Minister
- Over 800 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids
- Court imposes heavy fines on three pharmacy owners for regulatory violations
- Israel objects to US announcement of leaders who will help oversee next steps in Gaza