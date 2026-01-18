Computer literacy rises to 38.4 pct in first half of 2025

Computer literacy rises to 38.4 pct in first half of 2025

January 18, 2026

Sri Lanka’s computer literacy rate has risen to 38.4 percent in the first half of 2025, the latest survey by the Department of Census and Statistics show.

The urban sector posted the highest literacy rate at 52.1 percent, followed by the rural sector at 36.6 percent and the estate sector at 18.6 percent, the survey showed.

The survey found a small gender gap, with computer literacy among males at 39.9 percent and females at 37.1 percent in the first half of 2025. Youth aged 15 to 19 recorded the highest literacy rate among all age groups, at 75.6 percent.

Education levels were strongly linked to digital skills, with those educated to the General Certificate of Education Advanced Level or above reporting a computer literacy rate of 78.6 percent. The Department also noted that computer literacy was higher among those literate in English.

Sri Lanka measures computer literacy as the share of the population aged 5 to 69 who can use a computer on their own.

(With agencies inputs)

