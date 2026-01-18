Namal criticizes past governments approach to national development

Every government which came to power in recent years focused solely on fulfilling its immediate responsibilities, without giving due consideration to positioning Sri Lanka on the global map, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa stated.

Speaking to media in Kiribathgoda, MP Rajapaksa said while it is possible to criticize the large-scale development projects implemented in the past, there has still been no proper assessment of how to effectively utilize the benefits of those projects.

He also urged the present administration to take steps to attract foreign direct investments and create employment opportunities.

MP Namal Rajapaksa stated:

“New employment opportunities cannot be generated under an excessive tax burden. Investors will not be attracted to a country through the introduction of unnecessary regulations and restrictive laws. We have clearly witnessed this over the past ten years.”