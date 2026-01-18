Namal criticizes past governments approach to national development

Namal criticizes past governments approach to national development

January 18, 2026   07:09 pm

Every government which came to power in recent years focused solely on fulfilling its immediate responsibilities, without giving due consideration to positioning Sri Lanka on the global map, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa stated.

Speaking to media in Kiribathgoda, MP Rajapaksa said while it is possible to criticize the large-scale development projects implemented in the past, there has still been no proper assessment of how to effectively utilize the benefits of those projects.

He also urged the present administration to take steps to attract foreign direct investments and create employment opportunities.

MP Namal Rajapaksa stated:

“New employment opportunities cannot be generated under an excessive tax burden. Investors will not be attracted to a country through the introduction of unnecessary regulations and restrictive laws. We have clearly witnessed this over the past ten years.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'We never requested for education reforms to be halted' - Opposition Leader (English)

'We never requested for education reforms to be halted' - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt's education reforms geared towards facilitating human capital development - PM (English)

Govt's education reforms geared towards facilitating human capital development - PM (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)

'A Nation United' national initiative held in Jaffna under the patronage of President Dissanayake (English)