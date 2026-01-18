Man arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle in 390 mobile phones valued at Rs. 34 mln

An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle 390 mobile phones into the country, Sri Lanka Customs stated.

The stock of mobile phones, valued at over Rs. 34 million has been imported without the approval of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

He arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai this morning.

The suspect is a 45-year-old businessman from Dematagoda.

Further investigations are underway by Sri Lanka Customs.