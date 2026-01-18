Over 1,800 kg of heroin seized in 2025  Police Media Spokesman

Sri Lanka Police have seized 1,821 kilograms and 174 grams of heroin during raids conducted in 2025, Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler stated.

The Police Media Spokesman confirmed this while addressing a media briefing held today (18) on drug raids carried out during the year 2025.

ASP Wootler noted that approval has been granted to continue drug-related raids uninterrupted in 2026, under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police.

He also urged the public to immediately inform Police if they possess any information related to narcotics.

The public has been urged to report all incidents via 1818, 118, or 119 emergency hotline numbers.

Addressing the media in detail, ASP Wootler stated:

“As a result of raids conducted in 2025, 1,821 kg and 174 g of heroin were seized. Additionally, 17,189 kg of cannabis, 3,865 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and nearly four million narcotic pills were taken into police custody.



We have been authorized to continue these raids and search operations on a daily basis in 2026, under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police.



There has been public discussion regarding what happened to the heroin and other narcotics seized. The Sri Lanka Police wish to clearly state that, particularly in 2024, 1,890 kg and 512 g of heroin, ICE, ketamine, and cocaine were transported to Wanathawilluwa and Puttalam incineration facilities and destroyed under the supervision of the judicial officers, officials attached to the Government Analyst’s Department and the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board.



In 2025, we were able to destroy 494 kg of heroin. Furthermore, as an initial step in 2026, on January 2, we successfully destroyed 171 kg of heroin in the Wanathawilluwa area.



We make a special request to the public: if you receive any information, message, or suspicion related to narcotics, please immediately inform Sri Lanka Police via 1818, 118, or 119. The Sri Lanka Police remain committed to safeguarding public peace and security.”