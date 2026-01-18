Final rites of former Minister Nandana Gunathilake to be held on Wednesday

The final rites of former Minister, late Nandana Gunathilake will be performed on Wednesday (21) at 4.00 p.m. at the Wadduwa Public Playground.

Former Minister Nandana Gunathilake passed away at the age of 64, while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital earlier today.

The remains will be placed at the Panadura Urban Council from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. tomorrow (19) for the public to pay their last respects.

Thereafter, the remains will be placed at the Young Men’s Buddhist Association Hall from 5.00 p.m. tomorrow until Wednesday, prior to the funeral ceremony.

Aa a senior member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Gunathilake contested the 1999 presidential election as the JVP’s candidate and secured the third highest votes.

While representing the JVP, he later entered Parliament from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and held the positions of Acting Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and Minister of Tourism.

He then left the JVP and joined the United National Party (UNP) in 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Panadura Urban Council.

Nandana Gunathilake later joined the New Democratic Front (NDF).