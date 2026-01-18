January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Police issue guidelines amidst surge in financial scams
- Computer literacy rises to 38.4 pct in first half of 2025
- Namal criticizes past governments approach to national development
- At least 5,000 killed in Iranian unrest, officials say
- Man arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle in 390 mobile phones valued at Rs. 34 mln