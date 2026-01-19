Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island

January 19, 2026   06:33 am

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island, today (19), the Department of Meteorology said. 

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

