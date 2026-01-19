Over 1,000 imported salt containers stranded at Colombo Port for six months

It has been revealed that more than 1,000 containers of salt imported into the country have been held at the Colombo Port warehouses for over six months after the expiry of the approved import period.

In addition, nearly 700 containers of salt are reportedly being held at Sri Lanka Customs due to substandard quality and delays in approval by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

As a measure to address the salt shortage that prevailed in the country last year, the government had granted permission to private importers to import salt.

Accordingly, a gazette notification was issued, stipulating that salt imports must be completed before June 10, 2025.

However, it is reported that importers continued to bring in salt after the expiry of the stipulated period, and these consignments are currently being stored at port facilities.

Responding to an inquiry by Ada Derana, Customs Director and Media Spokesman Chandana Punchihewa stated that the authorities are acting strictly in accordance with the relevant gazette notification. He added that importers have been instructed to re-export the salt consignments, but have failed to take the necessary actions.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that one of the companies involved has filed a court case in connection with the matter.

In response to an inquiry by Ada Derana, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), Sirimevan Ranasinghe, stated that discussions are currently underway to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, with an increase in the number of import, export, and re-export containers at the port, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilake has instructed officials to take necessary measures to minimize congestion affecting operational services and clearance activities.

Participating in a recent discussion, the Minister issued relevant directives, and it was also decided to expedite clearance operations by directing low-risk containers to the Bloemendhal Container Yard established by the SLPA, under the full supervision of the Customs Department.