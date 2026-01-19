19-year old arrested for aiding and abetting Kaduwela shooting incident

Another individual who had allegedly aided and abetted the shooting incident that occurred on January 01, 2026 in Menikagara Road, Koratota, Nawagamuwa, in the Kaduwela area, has been arrested.

According to information received by investigating officers, the suspect was arrested yesterday (18) in the Koholwila area of Kelaniya.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had acted as the driver of the van used by the gunmen to arrive at the scene.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of the Kelaniya area, police said.

The shooting targeted three individuals who were inside a rented house, where one person was killed while two other sustained injuries in the incident.