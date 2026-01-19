PM Harini departs for World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos

PM Harini departs for World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos

January 19, 2026   08:06 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed Sri Lanka earlier this morning (19) to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the PM’s Office said. 

The 56th WEF Annual Meeting will be held from today until January 23, 2026. 

The World Economic Forum 2026 will be convened under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue” and will bring together over 3,000 global leaders, including heads of state, government leaders, chief executive officers of leading multinational corporations, policymakers, and technology innovators.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key international leaders, heads of global institutions, and other distinguished dignitaries, the statement added.

