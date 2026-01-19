Govt commits to global best practices for child and caregiver well-being: Minister

January 19, 2026   09:03 am

The Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, stated that the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to strengthen Early Childhood Development (ECD) and care.

She noted that these initiatives are being implemented in line with the vision, “Secure World for Children – Creative Future Generation,” as articulated in the government’s policy statement.

The Minister made these observations while addressing the closing session, titled “Looking Forward and Next Steps,” at the Global Caregiver Forum 2026 held in Madrid, Spain.

In her address, the Minister outlined several key measures, including the “Step-Up” communication program aimed at promoting child health among young children; the introduction of a common curriculum for all preschools nationwide by 2027; the provision of formal training to 19,000 teachers; the implementation of the National Multi-Sectoral Strategic Action Plan for Early Childhood Care and Development (2025–2029); and a five-year program at provincial and district levels to support children with neurological disorders, including autism.

Furthermore, Minister Paulraj emphasized the government’s objective of transforming the role of caregivers in Sri Lanka from that of a mere “assistant” to a certified professional.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a secure and prosperous future for every child and caregiver by integrating global best practices into national policies.

Referring to recent events, the Minister also commended the humanitarian response demonstrated by the people of Sri Lanka toward those affected by the recent Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

She added that caregiving should not be regarded as an individual burden, but rather as a shared responsibility of both the State and society.

