President to chair special discussion on exposition of sacred Buddha relics from India

A special discussion regarding the exposition of the Sacred Relics of Buddha, which will be brought down from India, will be held on January 21, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Minister made this statement while speaking to the media during his visit to Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo yesterday (18) to review preparations for organizing the state-sponsored exposition of the sacred Buddha relics and to inspect the temple premises.

Minister Jayatissa said that the exposition is scheduled to be held from February 04 to February 11, 2026, and that preliminary preparations have already begun.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa further stated:

“All necessary arrangements are being made to provide the people of Sri Lanka with an opportunity to pay homage to the sacred relics to be brought from India.”

He further noted that the idea was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka last April.

“At that time, President Dissanayake requested that the people of Sri Lanka be given the chance to pay homage to the relics. In response to the President’s request, the Indian Prime Minister agreed to provide this opportunity.”

The Minister also stated that the exposition of the sacred relics will commence at Gangaramaya Temple immediately after Independence Day and is planned to be held for seven days.

He said it is expected to be a special opportunity for the people of the country and emphasized that “this blessing is particularly significant following Cyclone Ditwah and the exposition is being organized after taking all these factors into consideration.”