Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Awards 2026: Colombo among best food cities; Galle in top 5 honeymoon destinations

Sri Lanka has received significant international recognition in the “Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards – Best of the Best 2026”, with Colombo and Galle being named among the world’s top destinations under two categories, marking a major boost for the country’s tourism and hospitality industries.

Sri Lanka’s commercial capital, Colombo, has been ranked among the “Best of the Best Food Destinations in the World for 2026”, securing the 13th position globally.

The accolade places Colombo alongside some of the world’s most celebrated culinary capitals, underscoring its growing reputation as a diverse and vibrant food destination.

According to Tripadvisor, the “Travelers’ Choice Awards – Best of the Best” represent the highest level of excellence in global travel. The recognition is based on a high volume of outstanding reviews and ratings submitted by the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of more than eight million listings worldwide, fewer than one per cent achieve this prestigious status.

The 2026 food destination rankings were led by London (United Kingdom), followed by Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Rome (Italy). Other cities featured on the list include Paris, Bangkok, Osaka, New York City, Singapore, Istanbul, Kyoto, Seoul, New Delhi, and Shanghai, highlighting the competitive global landscape in which Colombo has earned its place.

In its citation, Tripadvisor emphasised Colombo’s appeal beyond its role as the primary gateway to Sri Lanka.

“Colombo is the gateway to Sri Lanka for most travelers—but don’t be tempted to simply pass through this diverse and interesting city. Take a train ride along the coast to Mount Lavinia, a popular beach, or explore the Talangama Wetland, which several TripAdvisor travelers say is the perfect place to take a break from the bustling streets of the city,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s historic southern city of Galle has also achieved global recognition, being named among the Top Five Honeymoon Destinations in the World for 2026 under the “Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards – Best of the Best Honeymoon Destinations”.

“From private beaches to intimate dinners, these romantic destinations know just how to set the mood for two,” the world’s largest travel guidance platform noted.

Galle secured the fifth position, ranking alongside renowned romantic destinations such as Bali (Indonesia), Mauritius, the Maldives, and St. Lucia.

Tripadvisor described Galle as a destination that seamlessly blends romance with history.

“Perched on Sri Lanka’s southwest coast, Galle wears its history on its sleeve. Windswept beaches and nodding palms surround its colonial-era showpiece, a 16th-century Portuguese-built fort, while the rest of the city is trimmed with Dutch-style houses, quirky shops, whitewashed mansions, and heritage museums,” the citation adds.

The dual recognition of Colombo and Galle highlights Sri Lanka’s diverse tourism appeal—from culinary excellence and urban experiences to romantic, heritage-rich coastal destinations—and reinforces the country’s position on the global travel map as it continues to attract international visitors in 2026 and beyond.

See the full details here.