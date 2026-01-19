Parliamentary Sub-Committee reviews execution of principal transfers in national and provincial schools

The implementation of transfers of Principals in National and Provincial Schools and related matters, together with the existing human resource shortages in schools, has been discussed recently at the meeting of the Parliamentary Sub-Committee.

These matters were discussed when the said Sub-Committee under the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, met under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

A group of officials including Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Education Kamal Ariyasinghe also participated in this meeting.

According to the statement, discussions were held on the proposals submitted by the Committee, including the preparation of a new digital data repository that reflects the placement structure of all five Education-related professional services according to qualifications and positions, and which would make it possible to forecast the vacancies that will arise over the next five years.

Attention was also drawn to several proposals such as requiring all officers holding the post of Principal in the First Grade to hold only the post of Principal, and subjecting all officers in every service to transfers after six years of service.

Accordingly, officials were informed to submit the Ministry’s proposals and observations regarding these recommendations to the Committee within two months, the statement said.

It was further stated by the Chairperson of the Sub-Committee that, thereafter, the final recommendations pertaining to this matter are scheduled to be prepared.

Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe and Members of Parliament Mayilvaganam Jegatheeswaran and Sugath Wasantha de Silva, who are members of the Sub-Committee, were also present at this meeting.