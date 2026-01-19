Parliamentary Sub-Committee reviews execution of principal transfers in national and provincial schools

Parliamentary Sub-Committee reviews execution of principal transfers in national and provincial schools

January 19, 2026   12:36 pm

The implementation of transfers of Principals in National and Provincial Schools and related matters, together with the existing human resource shortages in schools, has been discussed recently at the meeting of the Parliamentary Sub-Committee.  

These matters were discussed when the said Sub-Committee under the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, met under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement. 

A group of officials including Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Education Kamal Ariyasinghe also participated in this meeting.

According to the statement, discussions were held on the proposals submitted by the Committee, including the preparation of a new digital data repository that reflects the placement structure of all five Education-related professional services according to qualifications and positions, and which would make it possible to forecast the vacancies that will arise over the next five years. 

Attention was also drawn to several proposals such as requiring all officers holding the post of Principal in the First Grade to hold only the post of Principal, and subjecting all officers in every service to transfers after six years of service.

Accordingly, officials were informed to submit the Ministry’s proposals and observations regarding these recommendations to the Committee within two months, the statement said. 

It was further stated by the Chairperson of the Sub-Committee that, thereafter, the final recommendations pertaining to this matter are scheduled to be prepared.

Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe and Members of Parliament Mayilvaganam Jegatheeswaran and Sugath Wasantha de Silva, who are members of the Sub-Committee, were also present at this meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Certain factions seek to destroy Buddhism - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter (English)

Certain factions seek to destroy Buddhism - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 12' (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 12' (English)

Public, politicians split over education reforms; Protests across the country (English)

Public, politicians split over education reforms; Protests across the country (English)

''Education reforms vital to transform society'' - Ministers seek support from public (English)

''Education reforms vital to transform society'' - Ministers seek support from public (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)