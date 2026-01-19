Decline in air quality observed across several areas; CEA advises caution

The Media Spokesperson for the Central Environmental Authority (CEA), Dr. Ajith Gunawardena says that a decline in air quality has been reported in multiple parts of the country.

According to Dr. Gunawardena, since yesterday (18), the Air Quality Index (AQI) has ranged between 150 and 200 in the Northern, North Central, North Western, Western, and Southern provinces, as well as in the Ratnapura and Kegalle districts.

He described this level as a moderately unhealthy condition and stated that the situation is expected to improve within the next two days.

Dr. Gunawardena explained that the current air quality deterioration is partly due to transboundary air pollution, resulting from the movement of polluted air across national borders.

He cautioned that this decline in air quality could adversely affect sensitive individuals and urged the public to seek immediate medical attention if they experience respiratory difficulties or allergic reactions.

Highlighting the role of human activity, Dr. Gunawardena noted that practices such as open air burning and vehicular emissions contribute significantly to air pollution.

He specifically requested that the public refrain from burning materials such as plastic and polythene.

He also reassured the public that the Central Environmental Authority is continuously monitoring the country’s AQI and atmospheric conditions to provide timely updates.