Parents stage silent protest near Edu. Ministry demanding Grade 6 reforms

A group of parents has launched a continuous silent protest this morning (19) in front of the Ministry of Education, urging the immediate implementation of the recently suspended proposed education reforms for Grade 6 students.

The protest was organized by a collective known as the “Grade 06 Parents’ Union,” said Ada Derana reporter.

Simultaneously, similar protests have been held across the island, including in Polonnaruwa and Galle, calling for the resumption of the paused education reform process.

Commenting on the protests, the General Secretary of the Graded Principals’ Association, Nimal Mudunkotuwa stated that parents are participating without fully understanding the complexities and challenges involved in the new education reform process.

Meanwhile, the President of the All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union, Venerable Yalwela Pannasekara Thero emphasized that while education reforms are necessary, the authorities should first rectify existing flaws in the current system before implementing the required amendments.

Meanwhile, a torch-lit protest organized by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) took place last night (18) in the Kannaththota area of Ruwanwella, urging the government to implement effective education reforms.

Reports indicate that a tense situation arose during the agitation when a separate group attempted to obstruct the protesters.