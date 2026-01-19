Baladaksha Mawatha flyover declared open

January 19, 2026   01:21 pm

The Baladaksha Mawatha flyover was declared open to the public today (19).

Constructed to facilitate traffic from Galle Face towards Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha in Kompanna Vidiya, the flyover is 340 metres long and 11 metres wide.

This is the third flyover completed under the flyover development project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Colombo.

The flyover was constructed by the Road Development Authority (RDA) with funding provided by the Government of Sri Lanka, under the Sustainable Road Development Programme implemented by the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

