Grama Niladhari officers withdraw from disbursement of Rs. 5 million cyclone relief grant

January 19, 2026   01:56 pm

The Grama Niladhari Trade Union Alliance has decided to withdraw from the process of disbursing the Rs. 5 million government grant allocated for residential properties that were partially damaged as a result of cyclone Ditwah.

Accordingly, the trade union action will take effect from today (19), the Alliance noted.

The Co-Chairman of the Alliance, Nandana Ranasinghe stated that the decision was taken due to deficiencies identified in the relevant circular governing the payment procedure.

He further emphasized that the government should take appropriate measures to ensure that the disbursement process is carried out in a structured and transparent manner.

The government had previously decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs. 5 million to households that were damaged partially due to cyclone Ditwah.

However, citing major shortcomings in the circular issued in this regard, the Association of Divisional Secretaries and Assistant Divisional Secretaries, along with the Association of Government Accountants, withdrew from the payment process.

Subsequently, the responsibility for disbursing the grant was assigned to the Grama Niladhari officers.

The Trade Union Alliance has now announced that it will also refrain from participating in the disbursement process with effect from today.

Furthermore, the Alliance has alleged that adequate compensation is not provided to its members for their involvement in disaster-related duties.

