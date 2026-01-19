Public to be notified on Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund donations through its website

The official website related to the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” national programme has been launched under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The primary objective of the initiative is to build an organized and trustworthy process by bringing together the general public, the private sector and the international community onto a single platform to rebuild Sri Lanka following the devastation caused to the country by cyclone Ditwah, the statement issued by the Department of Government Information said.

Through the website www.rebuildingsrilanka.gov.lk, local and international donors are facilitated to make financial contributions as well as donations of materials, land, and other resources.

Donors are also able to transparently monitor information related to their contributions.

All financial donations credited to the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund are updated on a regular basis, the statement noted.

Furthermore, the public can continuously access information via the website regarding district-wise damage, reconstruction projects implemented using donated funds, the progress of such projects and official announcements. Ensuring government accountability and transparency is a key feature of the platform.

Through the website, it is expected to strengthen the country’s infrastructure, economy, and livelihoods based on the principles of transparent donation management, social justice, sustainable development, and responsible governance.

Accordingly, www.rebuildingsrilanka.gov.lk functions as a reliable information hub for the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme, according to the Department of Government Information.