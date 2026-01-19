Three arrested over circulation of video abusing woman on social media

An individual has been arrested by the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women in connection with a video circulating on social media depicting a woman being abused.

The main suspect related to the incident was arrested yesterday (18) while hiding at a prominent hotel in Hikkaduwa. He is a 43-year-old resident of Borella.

Additionally, two individuals aged 44 and 55, residents of Eheliyagoda, who allegedly aided and abetted the suspect and concealed evidence from police, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

A video depicting a man stripping a woman naked had been circulating on social media in recent days.

Based on investigations conducted under the instructions and directives of the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, the relevant victims involved in the incident have been identified.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect, a well-known businessman, allegedly stripped a woman who was employed as a domestic worker at his residence, in front of several people at the same house, recorded the act on video and subsequently released it on social media via a WhatsApp group.

Police state that details regarding the suspect were reported to the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court, where a foreign travel ban was obtained. Investigations were carried out while the suspect evaded police after the incident, reportedly staying at several hotels.

Further investigations into the arrested suspects are being conducted by the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women.