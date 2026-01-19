Japan PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament Friday and call national election

Japan PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament Friday and call national election

January 19, 2026   02:57 pm

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she will dissolve parliament Friday and call a national election to seek voter backing for increased spending and a new security strategy expected to accelerate Japan’s defence build up.

The snap vote will decide all 465 seats in parliament’s lower house and mark Takaichi’s first electoral test since becoming Japan’s first female premier in October.

Calling an early election would allow her to capitalise on strong public support to tighten her grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and shore up her coalition’s fragile majority. 

The election will test voter appetite for higher spending at a time when the rising cost of living is the public’s top concern. A poll released by public broadcaster NHK last week found 45% of respondents cited prices as their main worry, followed by diplomacy and national security at 16%.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Certain factions seek to destroy Buddhism - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter (English)

Certain factions seek to destroy Buddhism - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 12' (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 12' (English)

Public, politicians split over education reforms; Protests across the country (English)

Public, politicians split over education reforms; Protests across the country (English)

''Education reforms vital to transform society'' - Ministers seek support from public (English)

''Education reforms vital to transform society'' - Ministers seek support from public (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)