Special traffic plan in Colombo in view of Sri Lanka-England cricket series

A special traffic plan will be in place in Colombo during the upcoming Sri Lanka-England cricket matches to be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police announced the implementation of a special traffic management plan on 22, 24, and 27 January when the matches are due to be played at the Premadasa stadium.

According to the Colombo Traffic Division, the measures are intended to minimize traffic congestion on roads surrounding the stadium on match days.

Motorists and the general public have been advised to use alternative routes from noon until the conclusion of each match, said police.

Police noted that the affected roads will not be closed and will remain open for normal vehicular movement.

The roads identified under the special traffic plan are:

• Pradeepa Mawatha

• Saddharma Mawatha

• Jayantha Weerasekara Mawatha

• Temple Road (Khettarama Mawatha)

• Adi 100 Para

• Bodhiraja Mawatha

• Vincent Perera Mawatha

• Brito Babapulle Road

Meanwhile, the England squad for the Sri Lanka series landed in Colombo this morning.