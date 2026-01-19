Search operation launched to locate two missing fishermen

Two individuals, who set out for fishing in a boat early this morning (19) from Wella, Chilaw have been reported missing, police stated.

The fishermen set out on a one-day fishing trip at around 2:00 a.m. Their boat was later seen drifting at sea by fishermen on another vessel, who immediately reported the matter to authorities onshore.

Following this, search operations for the missing fishermen have been launched.

The missing individuals, aged 40 and 44 are residents of Chilaw.

The fishing boat used by the two fishermen has since been brought back to shore.