Railway station masters threaten to launch trade union action over several demands

January 19, 2026   04:23 pm

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union has threatened to launch a trade union action citing several unresolved demands.

In a statement, the union noted that the decision to stage a trade union action was prompted by repeated delays in the submission of five copies of the revised recruitment procedure for Station Master posts to the Secretary of the Public Service Commission, as well as continuous postponements in submitting recommendations related to the interim regulations applicable to the recruitment process.

The statement by the union said the President and other relevant authorities have been formally notified in writing about these issues on January 09.

However, due to the failure to provide solutions, the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union has indicated that it will commence a trade union action after January 23.

