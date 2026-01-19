Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others arrested over Trinco Buddha statue incident further remanded

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and others arrested over Trinco Buddha statue incident further remanded

January 19, 2026   04:29 pm

Four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, and six other individuals who were arrested and subsequently remanded for allegedly violating coastal conservation laws by placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya have been further remanded.

The group has been further remanded until January 28 by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

They were accused of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Vihara on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.

A tense situation arose following an attempt by authorities to remove the statue from the temple premises.

The Coast Conservation Department had previously lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the construction of the statue was unauthorized. When police officers attempted to remove the statue, they reportedly faced strong opposition from the Buddhist monks and a group of area residents.

All factions connected to the incident were subsequently arrested and produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

