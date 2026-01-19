Colombo HC records witness evidence in case against Mervyn Silva

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Minister Mervyn Silva, over allegations that he acquired assets in excess of his lawful income during his tenure as a minister, was taken up again before the Colombo High Court today.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, evidence was recorded from four witnesses, including officials from banks and financial institutions, who were presented as prosecution witnesses on the direction of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

After recording the evidence, the High Court Judge postponed further examination of the case until March 16.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against former Minister Mervyn Silva under the Anti-Corruption Act, alleging that between 2010 and 2012 he unlawfully acquired assets valued at more than Rs. 150 million, far exceeding his declared lawful income.