Transport Minister promises corruption-free development

Transport Minister promises corruption-free development

January 19, 2026   05:06 pm

The present administration aims to advance the country’s development without theft or corruption, the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayaka stated.

Minister Rathnayaka made these remarks during the handover ceremony of the Baladaksha Mawatha flyover in Colombo to the public.

He said the country is dealing with an economic crisis which was a result of theft, destruction and mismanagement that ultimately led to bankruptcy.

The Minister said the present administration is determined to overcome these challenges and move forward with development in a transparent and corruption-free manner.

Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayaka further stated:

“This location is a major traffic hub in the Colombo city, surrounded by busy commercial centers, the Presidential Secretariat, and numerous hotels, making it a site prone to significant congestion.

As a solution to this traffic problem, the construction of three flyovers was planned several years ago. Of these, work on two flyovers has been completed. This flyover was initially scheduled for completion in 2022. However, due to the economic crisis and other factors, construction was delayed for a long period.

Through field inspections conducted with the Inspector General of Police, rapid solutions were found for issues related to police quarters, enabling the acceleration of construction work.

The delay in constructing this flyover, originally planned with a budget of Rs. 2,700 million three years ago, resulted in an additional expenditure of Rs. 1 billion. The completion of this flyover provides great convenience and benefits to the public.”

The Transport Minister also expressed gratitude to the Police Department and the Road Development Authority for their cooperation in ensuring the speedy completion of the project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Certain factions seek to destroy Buddhism - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter (English)

Certain factions seek to destroy Buddhism - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 12' (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 12' (English)

Public, politicians split over education reforms; Protests across the country (English)

Public, politicians split over education reforms; Protests across the country (English)

''Education reforms vital to transform society'' - Ministers seek support from public (English)

''Education reforms vital to transform society'' - Ministers seek support from public (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)

'Govt cannot supress and stop us' - SLPP National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa (English)