Tourist arrivals in 2026 top 150,000

A total of 158,787 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in 2026, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 28,686 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 18.0%. Furthermore, 16,956 persons from Russia, 15,189 from the United Kingdom, 10,837 from Germany and 7,508 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka so far this year.

A total of 252,761 tourists arrived in the country in January 2025.

Furthermore, a record 2,362,521 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka last year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.