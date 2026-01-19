NIE Deputy Director General sent on compulsory leave

The Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Education (NIE), Darshana Samaraweera has been sent on compulsory leave in relation to the controversial Grade 6 English module.

Two other officials of the National Institute of Education have also been suspended in relation to the incident.

Previously, the Director General of the National Institute of Education, Prof. Manjula Vithanapathirana, decided to step down from her position until the conclusion of the inquiry into the controversial Grade 6 English module.

The Ministry of Education also announced that the distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module was suspended after it was confirmed that the material contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

According to the Ministry, an investigation was initiated following a complaint alleging that an unsuitable website’s name had been included in the module.

The textbook in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and had already been printed.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the matter, as investigations into the incident continue.

Last week, a decision was taken to defer the implementation of the proposed education reforms related to Grade 6 until 2027.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated the decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Minister noted that considering the issues surrounding the Grade 6 English module and several other matters, the government decided against implementing the proposed education reforms concerning Grade 6 students this year.

Minister Jayatissa added that, based on the findings of the investigation report conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Education regarding the controversial Grade 6 English module, the Academic Affairs Board of the National Institute of Education will take disciplinary action against the officials responsible for the incident.