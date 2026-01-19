Donald Trump sets US$ 1 billion price tag for Board of Peace membership

A draft charter of the Gaza “Board of Peace,” sent to about 60 countries by the Trump administration in the United States, reportedly calls for members to contribute US$ 1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years.

On Sunday, news agency Reuters published excerpts from a document stating that “each member state shall serve a term of no more than three years from this charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the chairman.”

However, the document stated that “the three-year membership term shall not apply to member states that contribute more than US $ 1 billion in ⁠cash funds to the board of peace within the first year of the charter’s entry into force.”

What did the White House say?

The White House stated that there was no minimum membership fee to join the “Board of Peace.”

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said on X.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced some members of the Gaza “Board of Peace,” which will oversee the transitional government in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Who has been invited to join the board?

According to the White House, the board will have three components: a main board chaired by Trump, a Palestinian committee of technocrats to govern the war-torn territory, and a second “executive board” to serve in an advisory capacity.

In addition to Trump, the main board will include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, billionaire US financier Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga and Robert Gabriel, a Trump aide on the National Security Council.

Numerous world leaders, including Argentine President Javier Milei, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Jordanian King Abdullah II said they were invited to the “executive board.”

