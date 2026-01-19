SLTB bus driver sentenced to rigorous imprisonment over fatal accident

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus driver attached to the Kebithigollewa Depot has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of causing the death of a person.

The bus driver was found guilty of causing the death of a person by operating a road-unworthy bus along a narrow road.

Additionally, the Kebithigollewa Magistrate’s Court has ordered the accused driver to pay a fine of Rs. 15,000 and compensation amounting to Rs. 500,000 to the family of the deceased, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The case was filed in relation to an incident that occurred on July 8, 2017, in which the accused driver was charged under five counts, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for recklessly driving an un-roadworthy bus and causing a death.

Delivering the verdict, the Kebithigollewa Magistrate’s Court found the accused guilty of the charges and imposed rigorous imprisonment, a fine, and compensation accordingly.

Court also ordered the suspension of the driver’s driving licence for a period of one year, the Ada Derana correspondent added.