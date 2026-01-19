Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has withdrawn the Fundamental Rights petition he filed before the Supreme Court seeking an order to prevent his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the South Korean visa issue.

The petition was taken up today (19) before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court chaired by Justice S. Thurairaja.

During the proceeding, Additional Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Lakmali Karunanayake, appearing on behalf of the respondents, informed court that limited objections relevant to the case had been filed on behalf of the respondents.

Accordingly, an affidavit by the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Shani Abeysekara had also been submitted to court by the respondents.

When the petition was taken up, President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, appearing for the petitioner, informed court that the CID had notified the Magistrate’s Court that his client will not be arrested at this time.

Therefore, he stated that it was unnecessary to proceed with the petition and requested Supreme Court’s permission to withdraw it.

Accepting this request, the bench granted permission to withdraw the petition, Ada Derana court correspondent noted.