IMF raises Indias GDP growth projection

January 19, 2026   09:38 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday revised its estimate of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the current financial year (April 2025-March 2026) upward to 7.3 percent, from its earlier prediction of 6.6 percent.

The IMF’s prediction was just marginally lower than the Indian government’s projection of 7.4 percent for the same period.

In a report, the IMF said its upward revision was a reflection of stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter (October-December 2025), and “strong momentum” in the fourth quarter (January-March 2026).

“Growth is projected to moderate to 6.4 percent in 2026 and 2027 as cyclical and temporary factors wane,” it said.

- Agencies

