Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island today

January 20, 2026   06:30 am

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island, today (20), the Department of Meteorology said. 

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

