Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the island today
January 20, 2026 06:30 am
Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island, today (20), the Department of Meteorology said.
There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.