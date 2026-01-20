Suspect arrested with over Rs. 283 mln, two vehicles in Ibbagamuwa

A suspect has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with Rs. 283,300,000 in cash and two vehicles suspected to have been illegally acquired.

The arrest was made during a special raid conducted by officers of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division yesterday (19).

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Ibbagamuwa, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect was in contact with a drug trafficker hiding overseas through telephone conversations and had collected money from drug trafficking operations within Sri Lanka.

Further investigations have revealed that the two seized vehicles were purchased using proceeds from drug trafficking.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court today (20), while the Illegal Assets Investigation Division is continuing further investigations.