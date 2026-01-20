Last-minute revision in Grade 6 English language module carried out without proper methodology: Minister Bimal

It has been revealed that a last-minute revision to the Grade 6 English language module introduced under the new education reforms was carried out without following the proper methodology.

Leader of the House Minister Bimal Rathnayake said this was revealed by the investigation committee appointed by the National Institute of Education (NIE).

The NIE had appointed a preliminary investigation committee to probe the inclusion of the inappropriate website in the Grade 6 English language module.

According to the committee’s report, steps have been taken to suspend two female officials of the NIE.

In addition, the Deputy Director General of the NIE was sent on compulsory leave yesterday (19) in relation to the controversial Grade 6 English module.

Speaking on the Derana ‘360°’ programme last night (19), Minister Rathnayake said:

‘A committee was appointed by the National Institute of Education to investigate this issue. Accordingly, statements were obtained from eight individuals. Disciplinary action has been proposed against three of them, and those actions are now in effect.

When a textbook is printed, it undergoes 12 rounds of checking, followed by three rounds of proofreading. It is then reviewed by the NIE, and the final copy is also checked before printing.’

Minister Rathnayake was questioned as to how the error went unnoticed despite such a process, and whether there could have been a conspiracy behind it.

Responding, he said:

‘It is logical to question whether there was a conspiracy. However, the investigation has revealed that a revision was made at the last minute without following the entire process. While the full methodology was followed when preparing the original module, the last-minute revision has not adhered to it.’

The Minister also responded to allegations regarding the granting of permanent appointments at the NIE to officials with insufficient qualifications.

He was questioned about two officials whose qualifications have been challenged, including claims that one official’s daughter is contesting the Pannala Pradeshiya Sabha election representing the National People’s Power (NPP), and whether political affiliation influenced the appointments.

Rejecting the allegations, Minister Rathnayake said:

‘Absolutely not. We have not done anything like that. Whether a person has asked for votes or even if they were involved in initiating our party, I can say with certainty that we will not interfere in such matters.

There has been a mistake. As far as I understand, the issue of qualifications is a separate matter, and errors can occur when unqualified individuals perform such work. It is clear, however, that a serious mistake has been made. After reviewing the entire module, it is evident that no other content was added with the intention of directing children towards anything inappropriate.

That is why I challenge Sajith Premadasa if not this week, then in February to demonstrate whether there is anything inappropriate in this module apart from the link in question.’