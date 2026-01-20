Police introduce contact numbers to provide information for systematic anti-narcotics operations in 2026

With the commencement of the New Year, the Sri Lanka Police have introduced a dedicated and streamlined mechanism enabling the public to directly provide information to Divisional Officers-in-Charge (OICs) regarding the distribution of illicit narcotics across the island.

In an official statement, Police said the initiative is aimed at strengthening intelligence-led operations targeting illegal drugs, including heroin, crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”), cocaine, and cannabis.

The new mechanism allows members of the public to communicate credible information directly to the relevant Divisional OICs through designated telephone hotlines, said police.

Police expressed sincere appreciation for the extensive cooperation and support extended by the general public during 2024 and 2025, noting that such public engagement has played a significant role in ongoing enforcement efforts.

Building on this foundation, a comprehensive and strategic plan to curb and eradicate the drug menace is being systematically implemented throughout 2026, police stated.

Accordingly, members of the public are encouraged to provide accurate and reliable information using the telephone numbers released for each police division.

Police have formally assured that the identities of informants and all information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality and handled in a professional manner.

The following list of Divisional Officers-in-Charge (OICs) and their respective contact numbers, has been released by the Sri Lanka Police for public reference:

Media on 2026.01.20 at 0745 විෂ මත්ද්_රව්_ය සම්බන්ධයෙන් තොරතුරු ලබා දීමට දුරකථන අංක හදුන්වාදීම by Adaderana Online