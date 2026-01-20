Cold weather triggers rise in viral infections across Sri Lanka - Health experts

Health authorities have reported an increase in the spread of several viral diseases coinciding with the prevailing cold weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Senior Medical Officer at the Gampaha Hospital, Dr. Ravindra Udagamage, stated that these illnesses are particularly prevalent among young children.

He explained that cold and dry weather conditions contribute to the rapid spread of various viral infections, which primarily affect the upper respiratory tract.

“These conditions tend to spread quickly, especially among preschool-aged children,” Dr. Udagamage said.

According to him, common symptoms include fever, cough, cold, sore throat, severe headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

He further advised that medical attention should be sought immediately if symptoms persist for more than three days or if patients experience difficulty in breathing.

Meanwhile, the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) noted that air quality levels across the country currently remain low.

CEA Spokesperson Dr. Ajith Gunawardena stated that the situation is expected to improve and subside within the next two days.