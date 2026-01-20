Five suspects including woman arrested over Jinthupitiya shooting

Five suspects including woman arrested over Jinthupitiya shooting

January 20, 2026   09:52 am

Five suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in Jinthupitiya, which resulted in the death of one person and caused injuries to two small children on 16 January, 2026.

The group was arrested during a special raid conducted by officers of the Coastal Police Station in Jinthupitiya and Kotahena areas yesterday (19) and the day before (18).   

Accordingly, a suspect was arrested with 04 grams and 800 milligrams of heroin for aiding and abetting the shooting incident, while three other male suspects and a female suspect have also been arrested, the police said.

The female suspect has been identified as a 49-years-old and the arrested male suspects are aged 18, 33, 40 and 43 and are residents of Colombo 13.

The suspects were produced before Magistrate’s Court No. 01 at the Aluthkade Courts on 19 January. A detention order has been issued for one suspect until 23 January 2026, while the others have been remanded until 26 January 2026, police said. 

The Coastal Police and the Colombo North Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau are conducting further investigations into the incident.

