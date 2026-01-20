The Supreme Court today (20) fixed a date for the hearing of the appeals filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando against their convictions on corruption charges.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court fixed the hearing of the appeals for March 09, 2026, Ada Derana reporter said.

The appeals were taken up before a bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Achala Wengappuli.

The case had been filed by the Bribery Commission, alleging that during the 2015 Presidential Election period, the two former ministers had imported 14,000 carrom boards and 1,000 checkers boards through Lanka Sathosa and distributed them among campaign offices of then-presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa, thereby causing a loss exceeding Rs. 53 million to the government.

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar found both former ministers guilty.

Accordingly, former minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment while former minister Nalin Fernando was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The two former ministers filed appeals before the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn their convictions and be acquitted of all charges.